First-ever strike by British nurses starts as the salary issue intensifies

During one of the busiest periods of the year, National Health Service nurses in Britain will go on strike on Thursday in the country’s first-ever nationwide walkout as a result of a severe pay dispute with the government.

On Thursday, an estimated 100,000 nurses are expected to walk out of 76 hospitals and medical facilities, postponing tens of thousands of outpatient appointments as well as non-urgent surgeries like hip replacements.

Britain will experience a spike in industrial action this winter, with strikes crippling rail and postal services and airports bracing for mayhem around Christmas.

Inflation is currently running at more than 10%, trailed by salary offers of just about 4%, which is fueling tensions between unions and employers.

But nurses standing on picket lines will be the image that many Britons will associate with this winter’s strikes.