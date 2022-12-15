Fraud case: Actor Soby George sentenced to 3 years imprisonment, fine

Thoppumpady: The Kochi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday sentenced actor Kalagruham Soby George and Edakochi native Peter Wilson to three years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 in a fraud case.

The incident pertaining to the case took place in 2014. The actor had swindled Rs 2.5 lakh from an Edakochi native after promising to offer job in the US. Soby George is the prime accused and Peter Wilson the third accused in the case. The case was investigated by the Palluruthy police.

Meanwhile, the court also issued an arrest warrant for Soby’s mother Chinnamma George, the second accused in the case, for failing to appear before the court. Assistant public prosecutor MC Aneesh appeared for the prosecution in the case.