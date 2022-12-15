Indian Railways announces special trains connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run a special train connecting Patna in Bihar with Secunderabad in Telangana. Train number 03252 Patna-Secunderabad special train and train number 05232 Barauni – Hyderabad special train will be operated via Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

The train will run with stops at Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad and Bokaro Steel City stations in Jharkhand. This train will stop at other stations including Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

Train number 05232 Barauni–Hyderabad special train will leave Barauni at 16.00 hrs on December 16 and reach Hyderabad at 9.30 hrs on the third day. This train will stop at other stations between the cities, including Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

Train number 03252 Patna – Secunderabad special train will depart from Patna at 14.50 hrs on 15.12.2022 and reach Secunderabad at 9.00 hrs on the third day.

Train number 05227 Muzaffarpur – SMVB Bengaluru special train will depart from Muzaffarpur at 16.00 hrs on 17.12.2022 and reach SMVHB Bengaluru at 18.20 hrs on the third day. This train will stop at other stations between the destinations including Hajipur, Danapur, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.