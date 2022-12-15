India’s current account deficit to widen to 4.4%

New Delhi: The current account deficit (CAD) of India may widen to 4.4% of GDP at $36 billion in the second quarter. It was at $9.7 billion or 1.3% in the year-ago period. Falling exports and high crude prices are the reason for this. A report published by India Ratings revealed this.

In the first quarter of this fiscal the deficit was $23.9 billion or 2.8%. The merchandise exports may slip to an eight-quarter low of $88.2 billion in Q3FY23 which would be 17.4% lower than Q3FY22. Overall, merchandise trade deficit will rise to a fresh high of $83.7 billion in Q3, which is 38.9% higher than Q3FY22.

Also Read: Post India-China faceoff, IAF’s Northeast training exercise to commence today

Current account deficit occurs when the value of goods and services imported and other payments exceeds the value of export of goods and services and other receipts by a country in a particular period. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country.