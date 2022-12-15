According to a report presented at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) this week, India’s Ganges rejuvenation project is among the world’s top 10 ‘ground-breaking’ initiatives for its contribution to ecosystem restoration.

Under the auspices of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global initiative coordinated by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the Ganges Rejuvenation project was designated as a flagship World Restoration project and is still eligible to receive UN-backed promotion, advice or funding (FAO).

Ten flagship initiatives aim to restore more than 68 million hectares of land, an area larger than Myanmar, France, or Somalia and generate close to 15 million employment, according to the UN.

‘Transforming our relationship with nature is the key to reversing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, pollution and waste,’ said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

‘These 10 inaugural World Restoration Flagships show that with political will, science and collaboration across borders, we can achieve the goals of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration and forge a more sustainable future not only for the planet but also for those of us who call it home,’ Andersen said.