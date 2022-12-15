India’s wheat stock falls to lowest in 6 years

New Delhi: What stock in India has fallen to lowest in 6 years. The total wheat reserves in the country stood at 19 million tonnes at the start of this month. It was at 37.85 million tonnes on December 1, 2021. The current stocks for December are at the lowest since 2016. In December 2016, the stock was at 16.5 million tones.

All-India monthly average wholesale prices of wheat stood at Rs 2,228 per quintal in January, Rs 2,230 in February, Rs 2,339 in March, Rs 2,384 in April, Rs 2,352 in May, Rs 2,316 in June, Rs 2,409 in July, Rs 2,486 in August, Rs 2,516 in September, Rs 2,571 in October and Rs 2,721 per quintal in November. Earlier in May, the Union government had imposed a ban on wheat exports to control prices.