‘Legally Blonde’ actress Selma Blair opens up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and how it impacted her career

Actress Selma Blair of the film ‘Legally Blonde’ recently discussed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and said the condition had a significant effect on her Hollywood career.

Speaking to BBC, Selma said, ‘When I talked about it, there was so much support, but I never got a job again.’

Selma has experienced exhaustion and speech problems due to having multiple sclerosis since she was a little child. She initially kept them a secret out of ‘ashamed and anxiety’ that she wouldn’t find job again.

She felt at ease only after 2018 when doctors diagnosed multiple sclerosis. After she knew she had a health condition, Selma felt relief. ‘There was a little bit of panic, like how will I have the energy to ever even deal with this? I had been down that road for so many years without a diagnosis that I did feel kind of hopeless still, but I was hoping that the diagnosis of MS would give me so many more options. It was an amazing, comforting feeling to know that there was a whole community of chronic illness or MS patients.’

Selma Blair is on the list of women featured on the BBC 100 Women list for 2022. Each year, 100 inspiring and influential women are listed in this.