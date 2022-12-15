Man detained in Prayagraj for kidnapping a businessman’s son

After kidnapping a businessman’s son in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and demanding a ransom of Rs. 20 lakh to settle his debts, a guy with an addiction to online gaming was sentenced to prison. While the perpetrator, Sarvesh Patel, has been apprehended, two of his accomplices who assisted him in kidnapping the boy remain at large.

Due to his addiction to online gaming, Patel was deeply in debt, which is why he and his friends came up with the kidnapping scheme.

They abducted Sarvesh’s acquaintance Vasu Singh, the businessman’s son, from the vicinity of the Dhumanganj police station, and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.

In addition, they threatened to kill the businessman’s son if the ransom was not paid. The businessman informed the authorities about the same and registered a FIR at the Dhumanganj police station,

The police squad began looking for the youngster while also gathering testimony from his friends and family.

Sarvesh’s absence sparked questions because several of Vasu’s pals showed up to see his father but Sarvesh did not.

The police were notified by Sarvesh’s family about his odd behaviour, and as a result, they detained him and began questioning him.