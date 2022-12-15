Nokia launches C31 in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched its latest smartphone named ‘Nokia C31’ in India. The 3GB + 32GB storage variant of Nokia C31 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. It is offered in Charcoal and Mint shades and is currently available for purchase via the Nokia India website.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C31 runs on Android 12 and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor with a peak speed of 1.6Hz. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a water-drop style notch and 2.5D glass protection.

The device has a triple rear camera setup and an 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, AGPS, Galileo, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port. It packs a 5,050mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge.