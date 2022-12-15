Pack is complete, says IAF as last of 36 rafale aircraft lands in India

On Thursday, the final of the 36 Rafale fighter jets purchased by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from France arrived in India, completing the transfer of all the aircraft under the terms of the agreement between the two nations. The IAF tweeted ‘The Pack is Complete’ to mark the event.

35 of the 36 Rafale aircraft that India purchased from France have already arrived in India. They are stationed in Hasimara, West Bengal, and Ambala, Haryana. France gave the 36th aircraft to the Indian side, replacing all of its spare parts and other components because it was being utilised for research and development.

On July 29, 2020, the first shipment of Rafale aircraft arrived in India. The IAF also began bringing the aircraft up to the highest standards and outfitting them with all the modifications unique to India.

Long-range air to air and air to ground missiles, as well as cutting-edge radar and electronic warfare capabilities, are all features of the Rafale, an aircraft of the 4.5 generation.

The aircraft’s serviceability is over 75%, and Dassault Aviation, a French company, is also involved in its maintenance. At the height of the confrontation with China, the Rafale was quickly recruited into the Indian Air Force and had begun flying over Ladakh within a week of its arrival.