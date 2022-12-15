Perform nikah without DJ or live music: Muslim body informs iclerics

If DJ music or ‘brass bands’ are being played at the event, the Muslim Maha Sabha of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh has urged clerics not to perform the Muslim wedding ceremony, or ‘nikah.’ The organisation reportedly released a statement in an effort to enlist the help of clerics in persuading the communities to hold wedding ceremonies in a ‘simple manner.’

The organisation told to maintain its opposition to excessive spending on wedding-related events in the statement.

The statement also recommended getting the families’ written promises that they would stop promoting the ‘DJ culture’ in the future.

Just a few days prior, a group of Muslim clerics in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district forbade ‘un-Islamic practises’ like dancing, playing loud music, and lighting fireworks during weddings. They also threatened to fine anyone who disobeyed their order.

The Sibilibadi Jama Masjid’s Head Imam, Maulana Masud Akhtar, said: ‘Such practices are not permitted in Islam. These also cause inconvenience to people.’