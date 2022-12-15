Private sector bank hikes fixed deposit rates

Mumbai: The largest private sector bank in the country, HDFC Bank hiked its retail fixed deposit rates. The rates were increased by 40-75 basis points (bps) for fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The lender took this decision to attract more deposits.

After the hike, the general customers will get an interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 18 months, 18 months to less than 21 months, 21 months to less than 10 years.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 271 trains today: Full list

New rates:

7 – 14 days 3.00%

15 – 29 days 3.00%

30 – 45 days 3.50%

46 – 60 days 4.50%

61 – 89 days 4.50%

90 days < = 6 months 4.50%

6 months 1 days <= 9 months 5.75%

9 months 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to < 15 months 6.50%

15 months to < 18 months 7.00%

18 months to < 21 months 7.00%

21 months – 2 years 7.00%

2 years 1 day – 3 years 7.00%

3 year 1 day to – 5 years 7.00%

5 year 1 day – 10 years 7.00%