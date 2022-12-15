Rescue operations are going on for Telangana man trapped between rocks for two days

A guy was being saved on Thursday after becoming trapped between boulders in a woodland region in the Kamareddy district two days prior, said the police.

On Tuesday in the Ramareddy mandal of the district, the man, C Raju of Reddypet village, unintentionally slid into a space between two boulders and became stranded there.

Police and representatives from other departments started a rescue operation on Wednesday after learning about the event from his family members.

According to a police official overseeing the rescue operation, a controlled blast was used to break the rocks as part of efforts to rescue the man. The official added that the operation had initially begun with the aid of earth-moving machinery to break the boulders.

He was given liquid food and oxygen by officials, and a relative of the man spoke to him after hearing his voice and getting close to him inside the rocks.