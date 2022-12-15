Scarlett Johansson reveales that she was ‘groomed’ by Hollywood to be a bombshell-type actor

While speaking to Bruce Bozzi on his Table for Two podcast, Scarlett Johansson said, ‘I did Lost in Translation and Girl With the Pearl Earring and by that point, I was 18, 19, and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality. I think it was because of that trajectory I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck.’

She added, ‘I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type of actor. I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and I suddenly found myself cornered in this place like I couldn’t get out of it. Right around that time is when I met with Bryan.’

By Bryan, Scarlett means Creative Artists Agency’s Bryan Lourd. Bruce Bozzi, incidentally, is Bryan’s husband.

Currently, Scarlett Johansson is among the best actors in the world. She has expanded out with more difficult and tragic characters in films like ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ after starring in multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a Russian spy-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow, including the solo picture for more than ten years.

She is a well-known and respected performer who has won both a British Academy Film Award and a Tony Award. But in the beginning of her career, she had to deal with being cast in bombshell-type roles, which made life difficult for her.