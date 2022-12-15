The Prince and Princess of Wales releases their Christmas card and it’s everything that a family card should be

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their Christmas card and it’s everything that a family card should be – warm and sunny.

Including their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, Kate Middleton and Prince William unveiled a new family portrait in the card.

The five family members are seen holding hands in the photo. They are all wearing casual clothing as they wander through the sunshine.

While Kate and Prince William wear jeans, the little children are in shorts and sneakers.

The family shared the photo with the caption, ‘Sharing a new family photo for this year’s Christmas card!’

Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate chose a previously unseen photo showing them posed with their kids during a private family trip to Jordan.

This is the first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth as she passed away in September. King Charles III made Prince William the new Prince of Wales as heir to the throne. This year, King Charles will record his first Christmas broadcast, which the family traditionally watches at 3 p.m. local time on December 25.