The terrorist organisation ‘Kashmir Fight’ has threatened Kashmiri Pandit government employees once more, threatening to carry out additional targeted killings. The terrorist organisation has threatened to turn Kashmiri Pandit transit colonies into ‘graveyards’ in a letter to employees.

The transit colonies for Kashmiri Pandit government employees in Baramulla and Bandipora were still under construction when Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited them. In the Sumbal area of the Bandipora district in North Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is building temporary housing for migrant Kashmiri Pandit workers.

‘This Occupier puppet regime stationed in IIOJK wants to make these PM Package scapegoats to live in dream world ascertained the progress but ignores the fact that their dirty plans have gotexposed. The list we are uploaded is not just a list but a being carried out at the two sites warning to all PM Package scapegoats not to get carriedaway with Occupier regimes filthy promises. The laid emphasis on timely completic settlements that has been raised on this land for these PM,’ the letter read.