Twitter suspends bot account operated by Jack Sweeney that was tracking Elon Musk’s private jet

According to a post from the account’s operator, Twitter on December 14 deactivated a bot account that was following Elon Musk’s personal aircraft. Jack Sweeney oversees the account. He was monitoring Musk’s private plane on Twitter using information that was in the public domain.

Later, Sweeney’s account was also suspended.

Musk said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech ‘extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.’

‘Real-time posting of someone else’s location violates doxxing policy, but delayed posting of locations are ok,’ Musk said on Wednesday in response to a tweet about the suspension.

‘Doxxing’ is the public release of sensitive information identifying an individual or organization, like a home address or phone number.

Jack Sweeney is a twenty-year-old University of Central Florida student. He also runs comparable bot accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram that follow Musk’s aircraft.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, had asked that the account be filtered and made less visible to users, Sweeney had tweeted on Saturday.

There were no immediate reactions from Twitter or Sweeney.