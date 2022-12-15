Twitter users on ‘boycott Pathaan’ hashtag after Besharam Rang of SRK, Deepika Padukone

Besharam Rang from Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is the talk of the town. While some online users praised the chemistry between SRK and Deepika, others decided to boycott the movie. Some believe Bollywood is experiencing an ideas bankruptcy as ‘Boycott Pathaan’ is trending on Twitter, while others have compared the movie to Kantara.

On Monday, shortly after the release of Besharam Rang, the first single from Pathaan, some online users started the trend on Twitter ‘Boycott Pathaan.’ A screenshot of a scene from the song where Deepika is wearing a saffron-colored outfit and SRK is holding her from behind was shared by some. Some people compared Kantara and Pathaan. Yet another group of online users blamed Bollywood for having no original ideas.

The movie Pathaan will premiere on January 25, 2023. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appear in the movie. Siddharth Anand is the director of the multi-starrer movie. The movie is reportedly an intense action movie. In the movie, Salman Khan will appear in a cameo role.