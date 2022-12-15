UP man, expectant wife beaten to death by iron rods in land conflict

A pregnant woman and her 32-year-old farmer husband were allegedly struck in the head on Thursday in Lahadora village over some land, said authorities.

The couple’s bodies were found inside their home, on a cot.

They said that two suspects in the murder had been detained.

Police claim that Somveer wed Bihar native Kushboo, age 26, two years ago. They were expecting their first kid.

In his police report, Somveer’s brother Udayveer said that his uncle Amar Singh, his son Satendra, and three other people killed his brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute.

Siddharth Verma, an additional superintendent of police (rural), stated that Udayveer had told him that his uncle, cousin, and three other people had killed his brother and sister-in-law by striking them with an iron rod on the head.

‘Amar Singh and his son Satendra have both been placed under custody as a result of the complaint. More research is being done,’ the officer stated.

According to authorities, the bodies were submitted for a postmortem.