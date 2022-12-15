US automaker General Motors is recalling almost 825,000 trucks and SUVs over headlight issues in North America

The largest carmaker in the US, General Motors, announced on Wednesday that it is recalling over 825,000 trucks and SUVs in North America due to headlight issues.

According to the company’s statement, when the headlights are on, a vehicle’s daytime running lights don’t turn off, which results in excessive glare, as reported by Reuters.

The recall by the automaker affects 740,000 US and 85,000 Canadian customers.

After receiving a notification about the problem from a company’s software engineer in October, General Motors launched an investigation and issued the recall order.

GM claimed that as of right now, it hasn’t received any reports of accidents or injuries.

The recall targets models from 2020 to 2023 of Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Buick Envision, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon XL vehicles.

GM said that for repair the control body software will be updated by a dealer or a through-air update will be done to resolve the issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the issue said that the vehicles do not comply with US federal vehicles safety and can increase the risk or reduce visibility.