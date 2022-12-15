West Bengal’s request to overturn a High Court ruling on a stampede is denied by the Supreme Court.

The West Bengal government asked the Supreme Court to consider filing a FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and others in connection with a stampede that occurred during a blanket distribution programme in the Paschim Bardhaman district. However, the Supreme Court declined to do so today.

The state government’s senior advocate, AM Singhvi, informed the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that he was asking to have a high court decision that provided a ‘blanket’ stay on the filing of a FIR in the case modified.

Mr. Singhvi asserted that an appeal for the modification of the judgement has been filed with the highest court because the judge who made the ruling was unable to do so.

Since it would not examine the argument ‘at this stage,’ the bench advised the state government to contact the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court with their request for an amendment.

The state administration abandoned its appeal as a result.

Three people were killed and five others suffered critical injuries in a stampede that occurred during a blanket distribution programme in the Paschim Bardhaman district on Wednesday, informed the police.