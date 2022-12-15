Woman brutally hacked to death in broad daylight by estranged live-in boyfriend in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman was hacked to death by her boyfriend in broad daylight at Peroorkada road in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday morning. Vazhayila native Sindhu was killed by Rajesh, who has been living with her. Rakesh reportedly surrendered to Peroorkada police after attacking Sindhu.

Pathanamthitta native Rajesh had left his family, including his wife and children, to live with Sindhu in Thiruvananthapuram. However, clashes broke out between them recently. He accused Sindhu of attempting to embezzle his savings and property. Soon he shifted to another house nearby. Police informed that the murder was the result of these skirmishes between them.

According to an eyewitness, Rakesh first struck her on her neck and then on her head. Though Sindhu collapsed to the ground, he continued to attack her. He was soon restrained by a few onlookers. Sindhu reportedly had about 10 deep cuts. Though the locals rushed Sindhu to Govt Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, she could not be saved. The accused is currently under police custody.