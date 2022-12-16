Bahrauli in Bihar laments the loss of 11 lives in the Chappra hooch tragedy.

Bahrauli, in the Chhapra district of Bihar, is in grief after 11 residents of the village perished in the hooch catastrophe, which has already claimed 40 lives.

Several residents of Bahrauli village, which is governed by Mashrakh police station, reportedly drank tainted alcohol between Monday and Tuesday. After some time their health deteriorated, with many of them complaining of chest pain, blurred vision, and vomiting.

One of the victims of the hooch catastrophe, 30-year-old Rupesh Kumar Sah, had just returned from Surat in Gujarat for Diwali and had extended his leave to attend his sister-in-wedding. law’s Rupesh was employed by a Surat clothing industry.

Anshika (9) and Surbhi (6) are his daughters, and he also leaves behind an 11-month-old boy. Family relatives of Rupesh Kumar have questioned Nitish Kumar’s statement that ‘Those who consume liquor will die’ (Jo sharab piyega woh marega hai).

The family has stated Nitish Kumar should explain why alcohol is so widely accessible and why the state’s illicit alcohol manufacturing industry thrived despite prohibition.

In the hooch disaster, four further members of Rupesh Kumar’s extended family also perished.