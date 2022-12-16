Baykar of Turkey introduces new jet-powered drone designed for air-to-air combat.

The first unmanned aerial combat vehicle (UCAV) propelled by a jet conducted its inaugural flight on Wednesday, according to Turkish defence company Baykar, which is continuing to grow in popularity throughout the world after most recently assisting the Ukrainian army in its conflict with Russian forces.

In a video that Baykar made public, the Kizilelma (Golden Apple) UCAV can be seen taking off and landing at an airbase in the northwest Corlu region, 85 km west of Istanbul.

Additionally, according to Flightradar data, a mysterious aircraft with the call sign BYK07 was spotted Wednesday over Corlu Airport.

Due to the company’s earlier Bayraktar TB2 drone’s key role in international wars, Baykar gained international attention and became a significant manufacturer and exporter.

After having a significant influence in Syria, Ukraine, and Libya, where their laser-guided armor-piercing bombs assisted in repelling an attack by forces backed by the UAE two years ago, Baykar’s propeller-driven drones saw an increase in demand on a global scale.