BJP criticises the Bengal government for failing to invite Mithun Chakraborty to the Kolkata Film Festival.

Prominent figures from Indian cinema attended the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival’s opening ceremony on Thursday. Along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Mahesh Bhatt, Kumar Sanu, Arijit Singh, and Shatrughan Sinha were also spotted.

The BJP, who represents the state’s most well-known performers, did not take kindly to Mithun Chakraborty’s absence.

The absence of Mithun Chakraborty and the stated reason for not inviting the renowned actor to the Kolkata International Film Festival have been questioned by BJP state president Dr. Sukanta Majumder.

‘In the absence of Mithun Chakraborty, KIFF is lacking. What good is it to phone celebrities in other states while neglecting your own? Politics should be disregarded when discussing art,’ Sukanta Majumder posted on Twitter.

Majumdar mentioned the speech delivered by seasoned actor Amitabh Bachchan during the KIFF ‘Amitabh Bachhan is 100 percent correct. In WB, neither democracy nor Freedom of expression exist. Last year, WB had some of the worst post-election violence. I applaud him for having the bravery to say this. Didi needs to reflect and STOP moving Bengal backward in all areas.’

Majumdar was quoting Bachchan’s statement ‘Even now, issues are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression,’