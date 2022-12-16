‘Don’t pray or read Quran, just celebrate & don’t mourn my death’: Man’s last words before hanging!

Four days after Mohsen Shekari, 23, was killed on allegations of injuring a member of the security forces, Majidreza Rahnavard, whose video of his dying words is making the rounds on the internet, was hung to death. Rahnavard, who was allegedly involved in anti-government rallies, was publicly hung on Monday, or December 12, 2022.

The Iranian man’s last words echoed, ‘Nobody should grieve at my tomb, please. I don’t want them to read the Quran or pray ‘,he stated that he would include certain provisions in his will when it was shared with him. Rahnavard later clarified that, rather than mourning his passing, people should ‘just enjoy and play celebration music’. Rahnavard was seen blindfolded and encircled by two guards in the video posted on Twitter by Darya Safai, a member of the Belgian parliament.

For months, Iran’s administration has been rocked by anti-government demonstrations. Along with the on-street protest in the local area, the global football tournament also served as a catalyst for the expression of rage and unhappiness. These demonstrations were started four months ago to demand justice in the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s custody death (morality police).