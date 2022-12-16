Etihad Airways announces new daily flight service to this Indian city

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways decided to re-launch its flights to Kolkata in India. The service will be re-launched from March 26, 2023. The daily flight service on the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata route will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft. The flight offers 8 seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy.

After the resumption of this service, the total destinations of the air carrier in the Indian Subcontinent in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives will surge to 14.

Also Read: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces new flight service

Here’s the flight schedule for the Abu Dhabi – Kolkata service, from March 26, 2023: