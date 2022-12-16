FIFA World Cup 2022: Prize money for winner and runner-up revealed: Details inside

Doha: Defending World Champions France will lock horns with Argentina in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, December 18 at 8.30 pm (IST). Both nations aim at winning the title for the third time in the history of the tournament. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 while France won the title in 1998 and 2018.

The winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will get a whopping $42 million in prize while the runner-up will get $30 million. Meanwhile third-placed team will be given $27 million and the fourth-placed team will win $25 million.

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England will earn $17 million each as they reached the quarter-final. $13 million each will be given to USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea for reaching the round of 16. Also Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay will be rewarded with $9 million each for participation in the group stages.