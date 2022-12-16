Government of Maharashtra to promote Jewish tourist destinations

The state government of Maharashtra announced on Thursday that historic Jewish locations will be promoted as tourist destinations.

Together with representatives from the Israeli consulate, tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha signed a letter of intent in this regard.

To increase tourism in the state, Maharashtra will preserve Jewish monuments and other sites. The minister said after the event that Jews have been a part of our society for centuries and that many of them have assimilated our language and culture.

According to him, this tourism strategy will promote some notable Jewish structures in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and other regions of the state.

Jews have lived in isolated areas of Maharashtra’s Konkan region for centuries.