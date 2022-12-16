In a recent advertisement, Samsung makes fun of the uninspired appearance of the iPhone

Many clients, in the opinion of Samsung, aren’t sure whether to buy an iPhone or one of its smartphones. Samsung has developed an advertisement that makes fun of Apple for not offering enough design options in an effort to persuade these people to switch.

The commercial positions Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 4 as a superior and more fashionable alternative. According to the advertisement, customers’ new Galaxy Z Flip 4 would draw a lot of attention and make them ‘lose it’ when they bring it out. The privacy features of the iPhones that Apple frequently emphasises are not mentioned in the advertisement.

Beginning with a man sitting on a fence (very literally), the 30-second commercial shows him debating between buying an iPhone or a Samsung smartphone. Because he is concerned about what his friends would think, he claims he cannot convert to a Samsung smartphone. You’ve ‘been on the fence long enough,’ the tagline of the advertisement states, and now ‘the Galaxy awaits you,’ alluding to Samsung’s Galaxy brand of smartphones, laptops, headphones, and other products.

Samsung is unmistakably emphasising the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s distinctive appearance, which may not be to everyone’s taste. Particularly in a market like India where the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Rs 89,999, which is equal to the price of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. In the end, it comes down to preference—whether you prefer Apple or the Android ecosystem. Both phones support 5G and have excellent camera and display performance as well as average battery life.

It’s not the first time that Samsung has made fun of Apple. The South Korean internet giant made fun of Apple for making its users wait for new capabilities in a similar advertisement last month using the same characters.

For instance, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro series features a 120Hz refresh rate display, while the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro series supports AoD. (always on display). These two display features are already present in a variety of midrange and high-end smartphones from Samsung.