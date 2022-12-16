Karnataka CM Bommai calls DK Shivakumar’s comment on Mangaluru blast ‘disgraceful’

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, attacked DK Shivakumar and questioned his motivations for saying that the Mangaluru blast might have been a ‘mistake’ and was being ‘projected in a different light.’

According to DK Shivakumar, last month’s explosion of a cooker bomb in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru may have been a ‘mistake.’ He had expressed concerns about the use of the word ‘terrorist’ without first conducting an investigation into the incident involving the passenger who was carrying the cooker bomb.

Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai responded, ‘About the cooker bomb case, it is very clear, a person had procured all the ingredients required to make a bomb and was carrying it in a cooker. At that point the cooker blasted. It is also very clear that he wanted to plant this bomb in Mangaluru. It has been established that he has changed his identity multiple times, been arrested by the police a couple of times as well and has links with terrorist organisations, outside the country as well.’

The statements are ‘strategies from the point of view of elections,’ he claimed, criticising the Karnataka Congress chief for calling the explosion a ‘accident.’

‘In such a situation if the KPCC President says that this incident was an accident and it is an attempt to distract people from something else, it is really something disgraceful. Secondly, this has been their party’s principle. In many previous terrorist cases they have seen it in a very trivial manner and supported the terrorists. When the President of India had ordered hang the terrorist, they had criticised this order as well,’ CM Bommai said.

He added, ‘These are all their strategies from the point of view of elections and they believe that they will attract votes of the minority sector if they pass such statements, but the people are alert and these strategies won’t work.’