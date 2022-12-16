‘Legendary Tennis Star’ officially deported to home country!

An accomplished tennis player who had served a prison sentence was deported back to his homeland on Thursday morning. The German national Boris Becker, who has been residing in Britain since 2012, was today freed from custody and immediately left for his own country.

The six-time Grand Slam winner was found guilty in April of concealing assets and transferring huge sums of money illegally after being declared bankrupt in June 2017. He was given a 30-month jail term. Insolvency Act allegations against him included taking property, hiding debt, and two counts of failing to report an estate. He had been found guilty by London’s Southwark Crown Court on all four of these counts.

Even though Becker has completed less than a third of the original sentence, he is leaving for home. He was freed so quickly, according to a statement from the Home Office. Any foreign national who is found guilty of a crime and sentenced to prison is taken into consideration for deportation as soon as possible, the statement said. The article states that Becker won’t endure any more penalty in Germany.