Notice from national human rights panel to Delhi government, police regarding acid attack on girl

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the chief secretary, commissioner of police, and Delhi State Legal Services Authorities requesting detailed specific reports within four weeks after taking suo motu cognizance of the acid attack on a schoolgirl in west Delhi by two bike-borne men.

‘This (acid attack episode) clearly demonstrates there is a lack of a monitoring system within the administration for the sale of acid(s) of various natures. Therefore, prima facie, it appears that there is culpable negligence on the part of the public servant for failing to regulate the sale of acid(s) within whose territorial jurisdiction the incident took place,’ the NHRC stated.

The notice is in reference to the December 14 acid attack on a schoolgirl that shocked the nation’s capital. Two bike-riding men are accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl with acid in Delhi’s Mohan Garden police station. The patient is receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital for burns to roughly 7-8% of her face and neck.

The main accused is one of three people who have been taken into custody.

The chief secretary has been ordered by the human rights panel to notify the NHRC about ‘rehabilitation, counselling, compensation, free-of-charge treatment, including plastic surgery of the victim, and the other measures which are necessary to be taken.’

‘The report must also contain the details of the sale of acid, in the instant case, through e-wallet, and the persons responsible for the sale of such banned substance in contravention of the law of the land. The report should also specifically mention the compensation amount paid or to be paid as per the guidelines of the Victim Compensation Scheme,’ the NHRC said.