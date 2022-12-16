Over a hundred stolen Benin bronzes to be sent back to Nigeria by the University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge will return more than a hundred stolen Benin bronzes to Nigeria. The artefacts were taken during the British siege of Benin City in 1897. The majority of them are made of brass, but there are also others that are made of ivory and wood.

The return of 116 historical objects, also known as the Benin bronzes, from the University of Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology to the National Commission of Museums and Monuments (NCMM) of Nigeria has been taken into consideration and approved by the Charity Commission, according to a university spokesperson.

‘The following steps relating these Benin bronzes are now being finalised by the university and commission; we will announce them as soon as they are ready,’ she added.

She also mentioned that some artefacts would remain in Cambridge ‘on extended loan’ to ensure ‘this west African civilisation continues to be represented in the museum’s displays, and in teaching for school groups.’

‘Those that return physically will be transferred to the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, as is required legally by the Republic of Nigeria, and an approach formally supported by the Oba of Benin,’ she explained.