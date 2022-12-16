Qatar National Day: Interior Ministry announces new guidelines

Doha: The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has announced new rules regulating decorations used for cars or other vehicles for the Qatar National Day celebrations between December 15 and 25.

According to the regulations, vehicles cannot have a tint in the windshield. One cannot change the colour of the vehicles for Qatar National Day. Decorations used should not hide the front and rear number plates. No passenger will be allowed to lean out of the windows.

Also Read: Gulf country temporarily suspends issuance of ID cards

Meanwhile the Amiri Diwan had announced an official holiday on December 18, 2022, on the occasion of Qatar National Day.