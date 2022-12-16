Rahul Gandhi asserts that while the Center is dozing, China is ready for war.

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, has charged that the Center is ‘sleeping’ while China ‘prepares for war’ while he is now travelling across Rajasthan as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

‘My interpretation of the current scenario is that China is preparing for a full-fledged war rather than an incursion. Although the threat is obvious, our administration is ignoring it. The Center is attempting to keep some facts from us, but it won’t be able to do so for very long’ Rahul Gandhi stated.

‘I advised this government to take China seriously. In contrast to India’s administration, which is sleeping, China has been making preparations on the Ladakh and Arunachal borders’ declared the head of Congress.

Following the skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Yangste region close to Tawang sector, Rahul Gandhi made the statements.

According to accounts, more than 300 Chinese soldiers attempted to scale a 17,000-foot mountain and remove an Indian garrison, but their efforts were successfully halted by forces on the Indian side.

After the fight, both parties left the area without further interaction.

During the recent parliamentary sessions, a number of ministers questioned the Centre on the battles between Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector.

On Friday, Congress celebrated the 100th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 and travelled about 2,600 kilometres. On December 21, the yatra will enter Haryana after passing through Rajasthan.

Before entering Haryana on December 21, Rahul Gandhi and his group of Congress leaders and supporters will travel over 500 miles through Rajasthan over the course of 17 days.