Television writer and producer Ryan Murphy to receive a lifetime achievement honor at Golden Globes

Ryan Murphy, the writer and producer of popular television shows like ‘Glee,’ ‘9-1-1,’ and ‘American Horror Story’ will be honoured for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes celebration in Hollywood later this month.

As event organisers attempt to recover from a diversity and ethics issue, Murphy’s attendance will add another well-known figure to the programme for the January 10 event.

The fourth Carol Burnett Award will be given in Murphy’s honour by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which casts the ballots for the Golden Globes. Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres, and Norman Lear were previous recipients.

Murphy, 57, won fans for his musical TV series ‘Glee’ from 2009 to 2015. His other credits include anthology series ‘American Horror Story,’ drama series ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Pose,’ a show that broke ground with a large transgender cast.

The HFPA also said this week it would honor comedian Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille award, a lifetime achievement award for film work, at the January ceremony.