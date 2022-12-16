Terrorists open fire near Military Hospital in Kashmir’s Rajouri; 2 killed

Rajouri: Two individuals lost their lives after unidentified terrorists opened fire on Friday morning near Military Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. The Indian Army has informed that the police, security forces and civil administration officials are currently at the site.

‘In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajouri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site’, White Knight Corps tweeted.