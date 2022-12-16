Urgent health alert sparked in Australia by toxic spinach after severe hallucinations and sickness were reported

In Australia, consuming toxic spinach has resulted in severe hallucinations and nausea that have prompted an urgent health notice.

Nine persons who ate the Riviera Farms baby spinach from the Costco shopping center received medical attention.

The patients also displayed signs of impaired vision, confusion and elevated heart rates, according to the medical authorities. According to Riviera Farms, a weed most likely contaminated the spinach, but it had no effect on any other goods.

The brand’s packed spinach has an expiration date of December 16, and New South Wales Health has issued a warning that it should not be ingested. People who have taken spinach and are displaying strange symptoms are being asked to go to the hospital immediately.

While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the state’s Poisons Information Centre’s Dr Darren Roberts said, ‘No one has died, so we’re very happy with that and we hope it remains that way, but these people are quite sick… to the point of marked hallucinations, where they are seeing things that aren’t there.’

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Riviera Farms said that immediate action has been taken and shops have been asked to remove their packages from shelves. ‘There is no suggestion, and to our knowledge no possibility, that any other products have been impacted by this weed,’ the spokesperson said.