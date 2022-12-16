US COVID cases surge, Philadelphia schools to mandate masks

Following the Christmas break, Philadelphia public school kids will be required to cover their faces at school for 10 days, according to officials, as towns throughout the nation deal with a new wave of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

According to a statement released by the school district on Thursday, the order, which will be in effect from Jan. 3 to 13, is intended to stop the spread of respiratory infections following a holiday season presumably marked by more social engagements and exposure.

In an effort to combat a recent spike in virus infections, which is anticipated to increase as Americans travel and mingle during the winter holidays, Philadelphia is one of the state and municipal governments in the United States rolling out mask regulations or recommendations this month.

According to medical professionals, a ‘tridemic’ caused by COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus is placing stress on the U.S. healthcare system (RSV). Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, stated on Thursday that the US was likely going through its worst flu season in a decade.