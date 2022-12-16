US envoy: solar power plants in Tamil Nadu will lessen India’s reliance on fossil resources.

The US Mission India Charge d’Affaires Ambassador, Elizabeth Jones, stated on Thursday that the solar panel manufacturing facility of First Solar Inc. established with the backing of the United States in Tamil Nadu would lessen India’s dependence on fossil fuels. She continued by saying that it will aid India in achieving its climate goals.

One of the largest agreements in the agency’s history, the facility is being built with money totaling $500 million from the US International Development Finance Corporation.

The plant will brighten two million households, create thousands of jobs, and aid India in achieving its climate goals while reducing reliance on fossil fuels when it is fully operational in 2023, she added.

The largest American solar manufacturing facility to develop a solar-panel factory in Tamil Nadu is First Solar, and the seven-year, $ 500 million loan financing for the company is one of the largest agreements in the agency’s history, she noted.

She added that the United States looks forward to assisting India’s leadership of the G20 in the upcoming year as they engage on key goals that strengthen partnership in addressing climate change, sustainable and inclusive growth, and the food crisis.