3 killed, 4 injured in car accident

Dec 17, 2022, 09:44 pm IST

Lucknow:  At least 3 people were killed and 4 others were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a bluebuck (Nilgai) in Basti district in Uttar Pradesh. The SUV with 7 passengers on board was going from Gorakhpur to Lucknow.

The deceased and the injured, who are reportedly the employees of a finance company, are residents of different districts of Purvanchal. More details awaited.

