A long-time Indian expat dies; Family refuses to receive his body for final rites!

An Indian expat worker who spent decades working in the Middle East in order to provide a better life for his family back home was abandoned by them when he passed away. Ashraf Thamarassery, an NRI social worker in Dubai who has returned the remains of hundreds of Indians who died in the Middle East, criticised the 62-year-old man’s wife and two daughters for refusing to accept his body.

Lived & died for family!

According to a Facebook post by Ashraf, the dead had spent the last five years working in the Middle East where they had lived for decades. In order to send money to his family in India, he worked day and night and even saved money while going without appropriate dietary needs. His wife and two children all agreed that they didn’t need his corpse after learning of his death earlier this week and when the family was notified. The wife told the cops that they didn’t need the body.

Sister receives the body!

The deceased’s sister’s family stepped up to take his body and carry out his last rites, according to Ashraf, after making multiple phone calls to different persons. ‘Don’t show disrespect to the body, after death. We also have a body, and no one can predict what will happen to it tomorrow. I pray that no one has to endure the same fate’, he wrote on Facebook.

Ashraf Thamarassery;

Ashraf, a native of Kerala’s Thamarassery, has made it his life’s work to return the departed to their places of origin. Ashraf has collected and returned thousands of remains over the years, including that of the actress Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai in 2018. Despite the fact that he has seen such situations before, Ashraf says it always hurts to realise that a person who dedicated his life to the family was abandoned by those who cared about him after he passed away.

Couple passes away hours apart.

A heartwarming tale of a couple who passed away just hours apart was shared by Ashraf earlier this week. After their children got married, the husband went to work in the Middle East, leaving the woman at home by herself. To make sure that none of them felt lonely, they used to have lengthy telephone chats every day.

The husband recently fell unwell and was taken to the hospital, but he kept this information from the wife. But he revealed his health to his wife six days later. The wife’s sobbing immediately put a stop to the discourse. After hearing about his health a few hours later, he was informed that his wife had passed away from a heart attack. The condition of the husband worsened after hearing about death of his wife and he passed away ten minutes later.