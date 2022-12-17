British envoy promises visas within 15 working days; Report

India visitors will now receive their visit visas from the UK within 15 working days, according to a Friday announcement. Good news for travellers from India visiting the UK: visit visas are now granted in the regular 15-working-day period (with a few tougher cases taking longer), according to a video message from Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India. However, Ellis acknowledged in the statement sent on Twitter that ‘a few instances which take longer, really difficult ones and that’s right that they do,’ adding that ‘this enables new individuals to migrate to India and the UK with far better ease’.

If you’re travelling for business, pleasure, a short term of study, or to visit family or friends, you’ll need a UK Standard Visitor visa. The UK also stated that they had a large intake of student visas for the semester beginning in January 2023, noting that the priority visa option now has a turnaround time of five days. The statement said, ‘Two months ago, I indicated that our target was to return back to processing India to Great Britain visa applications within our regular period of 15 days by the end of this year… today, we have done that’.

Both nations have taken action in recent weeks to make it easier for candidates from either side to obtain visas. Ellis referred to it as ‘excellent news for the living bridge’ since it makes it much easier for individuals to travel between India and the UK. India is prepared to reinstate the e-visa option for British residents travelling to India, according to an announcement made earlier this month by Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK.