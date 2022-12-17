CNG price hiked across India

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across India. The new rates will be in effect from today. The company said the retail prices have been hiked due to increased input gas cost.

After the price hike, CNG will be available at Rs 79.56 per kg in New Delhi. The CNG price now stands Rs 87.89 per kg in Gurugram, Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The CNG retail price in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Harmirpur remains unchanged.

It is the 15th increase in price since March 7. Rates were last increased by Rs 3 per kg on October 8. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 36.16 per kg which is about 80 per cent.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.