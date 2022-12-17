FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia to face Morocco today in third place play-off match: Possible playing XI

Doha: In football, former runners-up Croatia will face Morocco in third place play-off match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar at 8.30 pm (IST) today. Croatia lost to Argentina by ‘ 3-0’ in the first semi-finals. Morocco lost to defending World champions France by ‘2-0’ in the second semis. Morocco is the first African team and the first Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Croatia and Morocco have faced only twice in history, including their encounter in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their first meeting was in 1996 in the semifinal of the Hassan II Trophy in Casablanca. Croatia won the match by ‘7-6’ in a penalty shootout. The second meeting of both the teams at the group levels this world cup ended in a goalless draw.

Morocco’s road to the third-place playoff:

Group Stage:

Drew With Croatia 0-0

Beat Belgium 2-0

Beat Canada 2-1

Round-of-16:

Beat Spain 3-0 (Penalty Shootout)

Quarterfinal:

Beat Portugal 1-0

Semifinals:

Lost to France 2-0

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 261 trains: Full list

Croatia’s Road to the Semis:

Group Stage:

Drew With Morocco 0-0

Beat Canada 4-1

Drew With Belgium 0-0

Round-of-16:

Beat Japan 3-1 (Penalty Shootout)

Quarterfinal:

Beat Brazil 4-1 (Penalty Shootout)

Semifinals:

Lost to Argentina 3-0

Croatia possible starting lineup: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco possible starting lineup: Bono; Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal