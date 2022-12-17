FIFA World Cup: Here is the full list of winners and runners-up

Doha: Ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 will come to an end tomorrow. Defending champions France will face Argentina in the title clash on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. France is trying to defend their title so then can become first nation in 60 years to make this achievement.
Here is the full list of all the winners and runners-up of the prestigious football event:
CHAMPION RUNNER UP
France (2018) Croatia
Germany (2014) Argentina
Spain (2010) Netherlands
Italy (2006) France
Brazil (2002) Germany
France (1998) Brazil
Brazil (1994) Italy
Germany (1990) Argentina
Argentina (1986) Germany
Italy (1982) Germany
Argentina (1978) Netherlands
Germany (1974) Netherlands
Brazil (1970) Italy
England (1966) Germany
Brazil (1962) Czechia
Brazil (1958) Sweden
Germany (1954) Hungary
Uruguay (1950) Brazil
Italy (1938) Hungary
Italy (1934) Czechia
Uruguay (1930) Argentina
