FIFA World Cup: Here is the full list of winners and runners-up

Doha: Ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 will come to an end tomorrow. Defending champions France will face Argentina in the title clash on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. France is trying to defend their title so then can become first nation in 60 years to make this achievement.

Here is the full list of all the winners and runners-up of the prestigious football event:

CHAMPION RUNNER UP

France (2018) Croatia

Germany (2014) Argentina

Spain (2010) Netherlands

Italy (2006) France

Brazil (2002) Germany

France (1998) Brazil

Brazil (1994) Italy

Germany (1990) Argentina

Argentina (1986) Germany

Italy (1982) Germany

Argentina (1978) Netherlands

Germany (1974) Netherlands

Brazil (1970) Italy

England (1966) Germany

Brazil (1962) Czechia

Brazil (1958) Sweden

Germany (1954) Hungary

Uruguay (1950) Brazil

Italy (1938) Hungary

Italy (1934) Czechia

Uruguay (1930) Argentina