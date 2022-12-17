Flexi-office model replaces Meesho’s work from ‘anywhere’ policy!

After declaring its ‘work from anywhere’ policy more than a year ago, Meesho will switch to a flexi-office model on June 1 of 2023 and abandon its ‘anywhere’ strategy. According to the social commerce firm, those who move to Bengaluru will receive financial help for things like travel, real estate brokerage, goods transportation, school re-admission, and sponsored daycare services for kids under six years old.

The construction takes place while a lot of new workplaces are opening, which has caused Bengaluru’s leasing prices to soar among other problems. ‘All important choices are made after thorough internal polls, especially those involving our employees. In order to understand what our employees need to be at their most productive in a world recovering from the pandemic, we studied multiple models and talked to them, which is how we eventually decided to adopt a boundaryless, Work from Anywhere model nearly a year ago’, the company said in a press release.

The company will ask its employees to come into the office once a week and work remotely on the other days. It also added, ‘In a recently conducted survey, the majority of our employees expressed the need for more in-person connects to foster collaboration, live our culture of speedy execution, and form informal bonds’.

Ashish Kumar Singh, Meesho’s chief human resources officer, stated: ‘This action is anchored on our culture of proactively seeking out and acting upon employee input. While a boundaryless environment has demonstrated benefits like increased productivity, workers nearly universally believe that we can further improve team bonding and cooperation (particularly for new joiners), speedier brainstorming, and speed of execution. This is reflected in our internal polls’.