Indian Railways cancels 261 trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 261 trains today, December 17. This includes Prayagraj Sangam to Jaunpur Junction, Delhi Junction to Hisar, Rewari Junction to Hisar as well as Hisar to Rewari Junction. The national transporter also rescheduled 10 trains and changed the route of 16 trains.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

How to check list of cancelled trains:

Go to the official website of Indian Railways – www.indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

Click touch or tap on the tab/option of ‘exceptional trains’ on the right side.

A list of rescheduled, diverted or cancelled trains will be displayed there