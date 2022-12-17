Know how to check bank account balance, other details on WhatsApp

Mumbai: Largest public sector bank in the country, the State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched WhatsApp Banking services. SBI customers can avail several services provided by the lender on WhatsApp.

Customers can use the WhatsApp banking services of SBI to know the following information:

Account Balance

Mini Statement (Last 5 Transactions)

SBI customers have to register their account for getting this service. They must also provide their consent to get SBI banking services on WhatsApp with the number provided by the bank. To register and provide your consent for using these services, send the following SMS WAREG A/c No to 917208933148 from your Registered Mobile No with the Bank.

Step by Step Guide to Register For SBI WhatsApp Service:

Send SMS WAREG A/C No (917208933148) from your registered mobile number.

Once the registration is complete, you will be able to use SBI’s Whatsapp service.

Send Hi on Whatsapp (+909022690226). A pop-up message will open.

Now you will be given the option of Account Balance, Mini Statement, De-Register Whatsapp Banking.

To check the account balance, you have to type 1 while for the mini statement you have to type 2.

After this, your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.